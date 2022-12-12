El Paso police believe other cars may have struck pedestrian in deadly I-10 collision

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was killed Saturday while crossing I-10 east on foot near the Dallas exit. El Paso police say at least three cars struck the still unidentified pedestrian who was crossing the freeway from north to south.

Police say the individual made it to the number three lane before being hit.

Police say three drivers, who were not injured, hit the pedestrian at some point. They are 35-year-old Carolina Yearwood, 54-year-old Jose Garcia and 46-year-old Valerie Vogt.

Police believe there may have been other drivers who struck the pedestrian. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.