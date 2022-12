Update: The correct address is 300 S. Hill, not Mills. The copy has been updated to reflect the correct information.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills.

The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.