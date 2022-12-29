Skip to Content
Virgin Islands attorney general sues JPMorgan Chase over banking services for Jeffrey Epstein

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase is under fire, accused of benefiting from sex trafficking by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. It comes after an attorney in the U.S. Virgin Islands filed suit Tuesday saying the bank failed to report suspicious activity.

According to the lawsuit human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.

The lawsuit accuses the bank of not complying with federal regulations and failing to make proper regulatory filings that could have tipped the government off to Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking ring of underage girls.

The new lawsuit also comes less than a month after Attorney General George settled the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against Epstein’s estate for more than $105 million dollars, along with an agreement that the estate will sell Epstein’s islands in the territory and end business operations there.

Noelia Gonzalez

