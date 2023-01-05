Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time.

Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's office for help and was expecting the case to go to trial. She said she learned instead that a plea deal was reached that could let the defendant escape jail time.

Sanchez said last March the defendant, 29-year-old George Munoz viciously beat her then 4-year-old daughter.

The case first went to the magistrate court and eventually to the district court, where it's looking like Munoz could only get probation, which is subject to the judge's decision. Sanchez told ABC-7this is completely unacceptable, considering the severity of the child's injuries.

Abc7 reached out to the District Attorney's office and they sent us this statement which reads in part quote:

"Our office generally does not comment on ongoing cases so as not to jeopardize the case in any manner. Today, the third judicial district court issued an order granting continuance on this case.”