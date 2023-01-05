Twitter sued for overdue rent

Twitter is being sued by a landlord in California for breach of contract.

According to a copy of the complaint filed last week in California Superior Court in San Francisco, Twitter missed a rent payment of $136,260 for its California office. That triggered a notice from the landlord on Dec. 16, giving Twitter five more business days to make the payment or risk falling into default.

Columbia Property Trust is asking the court to force Twitter to pay the unpaid rent of plus interest and attorney fees.

This comes as last month Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, had stopped paying rent on Twitter’s office space globally including for its headquarters and had told employees not to pay company vendors, in an apparent effort to cut costs.

Neither Twitter nor Columbia Property Trust have commented on the lawsuit.