EPPD: El Paso man arrested for family violence warrant after migrant confrontation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 52-year-old man harassing migrants in downtown El Paso Tuesday was later arrested for an outstanding criminal warrant for family violence.

Police say officers found Raymundo Maese in the South Oregon area in the middle of the street around 3:12 p.m., harassing migrants. Officers stopped him for a pedestrian on the roadway violation and later found his outstanding warrant.

Maese was booked in the El Paso County Jail under a $3,000 bond.