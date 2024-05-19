Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman is suffering from "life-threatening" injuries Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The collision occurred at 1515 Lee Trevino Drive.

El Paso Police says Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.