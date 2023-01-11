FAA system ‘fully restored’ following outage, nationwide ground stop lifted

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A computer outage began late last night, causing flight cancellations and delays at airports across the country, including at the El Paso International Airport.

According to the latest update by the FAA, "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted."

Here in the Borderland, the El Paso International Airport has at least 18 delayed flights and 4 canceled flights.

Some El Pasoans tell ABC-7 their flights are seeing a 2-3 hour delay.