Watch live, On the Border: New York City Mayor tours El Paso; to speak at news conference

Editor's note: The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cities directly impacted by the migrant crisis, separated by thousands of miles, are brought closer with a visit on the border.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit to the border to meet with local officials about the migrant crisis.

Mayor Adams tweeted out photos of his visit in El Paso Saturday night calling for federal support.

"This is a national crisis and we need a national solution," said Mayor Adams.

On Sunday, Mayor Adams was scheduled to meet with officials at Annunciation House, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a local shelter.

Outside Sacred Heart Church, asylum seekers overwhelmingly raise their hands to tell @NYCMayor they want to work.



Mayor Adams has been calling on the federal government to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers since last year. pic.twitter.com/K4aFYgW8n3 — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) January 15, 2023