Popular diabetes drug is being used for weight loss, causing shortage

Demand for a diabetes drug is on the rise and apparently hard to find.

The diabetes drug Semaglutide, originally marketed under the name Ozempic, has been used to manage type 2 diabetes. Last year, the drug was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss, under the name Wegovy.

Now, the drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk has been struggling to meet increased demand, something that doctors are saying is creating a problem for those with type 2 diabetes.

"Our patients with diabetes are struggling just to get their medications to control their blood sugars and so we're having to substitute other medications increase their insulin requirements, people are gaining weight back from not being on these medications and so it really is becoming a problem for our patients that are dealing with type two diabetes", says Endocrinologist Dr. Disha Narang.

According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes 90% to 95% of them have type 2 diabetes.