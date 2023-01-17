Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash along Raynolds and Durazno in central El Paso Tuesday morning.

The call came in just after 6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Texas DPS said four vehicles were trying to run another vehicle off the road which led to a crash leaving a car on its side along Raynolds.

Driver of that car was transported according to DPS, but no word on their condition.

The Texas DPS is investigating.

Raynolds is closed between Rosa and Durazno in both directions.

