Funeral details for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has released the schedule for the funeral events to honor Chief Gregory K. Allen.

There will be a tribute service for the El Paso Police chief at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center located at the Civic Center Plaza, on Thursday, January 26th. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the tribute will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chief Allen's funeral will take place on Friday, January 27th, at the Abundant Living Faith Center located at 1000 Valley Crest Drive.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The funeral will be followed by a procession at Evergreen East Cemetery, located 12400 Montana Ave, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.