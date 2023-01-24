95th Academy Awards nominations announced

LOS ANGELES, California -- Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it's nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

The highly anticipated award show will be the end of the award film season.

Nominees for actor in a supporting role:

Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry - "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch - "The Fablemans"

Barry Keoghan - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Nominees for actress in a supporting role:

Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon- "The Whale"

Jamie Lee Curtis - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Nominees for actor in a leading role:

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Colin Farrell - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Paul Mescal - "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Nominees for actress in a leading role:

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Ana De Armas - "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough - "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams - "The Fablemans"

Michelle Yeoh - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Nominees for Animate Feature Film:

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Nominees for Best Picture:

All Quite on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

For the complete list of nominations click here.

You can watch the 95th Academy Awards on ABC-7, Sunday, March 12, 2023.