Water service restored to south-central neighborhood after sinkhole incident, caused determined

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A coupling device failed, causing a leak that caused a road to buckle, sending a car with a woman inside to become partially submerged Tuesday in south-central El Paso, according to a preliminary investigation by El Paso Water.

Officials with the utility say the water main on Feliz Place did not break as first reported. The coupling device is used to hold two segments of the pipeline.

The 8-inch water main was replaced four years ago and was in good condition, according to El Paso Water.

Water service to 30 customers has since been restored.

Officials say a temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week, and the street will reopen Monday.

That portion of the street will be permanently repaved at a later time, according to El Paso Water.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

