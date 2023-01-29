Pit bull seriously injured after it was shot by El Paso Police in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pit bull was seriously injured after it was shot by El Paso Police Sunday afternoon.

According to police officials, around 1 p.m. the call came in regarding two pit bulls that had bitten other people. The incident happened on the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.

Officials told ABC-7, there were no units available until 1:54 p.m. They arrived at the scene minutes later.

Animal Control was also requested.

An officer was forced to shoot one of the dogs because it was aggressive.

The dog was seriously injured and is not expected to survive. It was taken to Animal Services.

The second dog was not injured and was taken to Animal Services.

The incident is still under investigation.

The two victims, who were bitten, went to the hospital on their own with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Police officials were not able to provide the age of the victims.