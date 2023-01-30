Skip to Content
Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what district officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat.

A representative from the school is asking that parents do not to come to campus for their safety.

No students can be released and school hours are the same until further notice.

