Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.

