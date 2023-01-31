Child seriously injured at Guillen Middle School in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesman for El Paso fire says a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.
An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson described it as an accident that happened during a physical education class. According to officials, campus staff quickly attended to the student and contacted emergency medical personnel and the student's guardian.
This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.