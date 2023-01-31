TikTok CEO to testify before Congress in March

The House Energy and Commerce Committee wants to hear from TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew. He is set to testify before the panel in March.

Chew will be the sole witness at the hearing, scheduled for March 23. He is expected to testify on TikTok’s privacy and data security practices, its impact on young users, and its “relationship to the Chinese Communist Party,” according to a hearing announcement on the committee’s website.

The high-profile hearing underscores the rising political risk for TikTok as its negotiations with the U.S. government on a national security deal continue to drag on.

U.S. officials worry China could use its laws to pressure TikTok or parent company ByteDance to hand over U.S. user data for intelligence or disinformation purposes. Those concerns have prompted the U.S. government to ban TikTok from official devices, and more than half of U.S. states have taken similar measures.