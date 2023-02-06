Franklin High School on lockdown due to off-campus incident

UPDATE (12:37 p.m.): Mulitple law enforcement agencies, including FBI, El Paso Sheriff's, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, El Paso Police and El Paso ISD police are going through the school room by room to make sure students are safe.

UPDATE (12:24 p.m.): El Paso Independent School District officials say El Paso ISD police officers and local law enforcement are working to investigate an incident.

District officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution.

According to El Paso police, they are assisting EPISD police with unconfirmed reports of a subject with a gun.

According to the district, normal operations are maintained within the campus, with no individuals allowed in or out of the facility.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin High School went into a lockdown Monday due to an off-campus incident, according to officials.

The lockdown was made as a safety precaution. A statement will be provided by the district at a later time.

The nature of the incident was not disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing.

