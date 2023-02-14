Crash on Anthony Gap leads to school delays in Chaparral

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- NM 404, more commonly know as the Anthony Gap, is closed in both directions after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning.

According to Dona Ana Country Sheriff Kim Stewart, the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. near the Dona Ana Community College Campus. One person was taken to the hospital. DASO and New Mexico State Police are on scene.

Gadsden ISD school in Chaparral will be on a two-hour delay school delay due to the crash.

The schools on the delay include Chaparral High, Chaparral Middle, Chaparral Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Yucca Heights, Desert Trails, and the Chaparral On-Track Pre-K Center.

