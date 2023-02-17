Skip to Content
February 17, 2023 1:59 PM
Published 12:38 PM

Pebble Hills High School lockdown lifted; school activities return to normal

KVIA

UPDATE: Socorro officials say the lockdown at Pebble Hills High School was lifted after 1 p.m., and all school activities have returned to normal.

Officials say El Paso police coordinated with Socorro ISD police to investigate a video showing a teen with a gun circulating on social media. That video prompted the lockdown.

Officials say the threat was not credible. Police identified the person in the video, and no arrests were made.

UPDATE: El Paso police say there is no credible threat to the campus. They say they have information about a video circulating on social media that is old. They are assisting Socorro ISD police.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents of students at Pebble Hills High School received a text alert advising them that Pebble Hill High School is on lockdown.

Officials are asking parents not to show up to the school. The investigation is continuing.

