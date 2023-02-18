Police says armed bystander shot teen suspected in Cielo Vista Mall’s shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The shooting that left one teen dead and three injured happened after two groups of teens got into a fight in the food court area.

The first group of six teenagers, including Angeles Zaragoza, 17, who was shot and died got into a confrontation with the second group consisting of three teenagers and a 20-year-old, according to El Paso Police.

According to EPPD investigators the 16-year-old in this group is the suspected shooter under custody.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Zaragoza. A 17-year-old male and the 20-year-old man were also injured.

As the shooting ended the teen suspect ran away pointing the gun in the direction of bystanders.

Emanuel Duran, 32, a licensed to carry holder and bystander, shot at the teen suspect.

Duran then helped and off-duty El Paso Police officer render aid to the teen suspect and the others injured in the shooting.

Detectives found there were two other legally armed citizens in the area of the shooting, but were not involved.

El Paso Police say charges are pending against the teen suspect who remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation continues. This is the fourth murder for year to date 2023. At the same time last year (2022) it was two.