Borderland Law enforcement agencies unite to combat the rise in school threats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered for a press conference Tuesday to discuss the increase in school threats.

Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey of the FBI El Paso Field Office said the surge in social media threats directed towards our community schools is an alarming problem in El Paso and nationwide.

Downey said over the past two weeks, the FBI has worked with law enforcement partners on eight school threats. He also said local district police departments are facing at least three threats per day.

"These threats endanger our first responders and those victims, as we initially don't know if these are hoax threats or what the motive is behind the threats," he said.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks assured the community that if someone takes a gun to a school, they will be prosecuted.

He said taking a gun to school is a third-degree felony and carries with it a possibility of 2 to 10 years in prison, with a fine of up to $10,000.

"The district attorney's office takes these cases very seriously, we will prosecute," said Hicks.