Military Mom surprises two Anthony Middle School students after nine-month deployment

ANTHONY, Texas -- U.S. Army Seargent Samantha Romero has been separated from her two sons for nine months and 8-thousand miles. For Aiden and Dylan, this is the second time they've gone through this separation, but they were too young to remember Sgt. Romero's first deployment.

They were expecting Mom home in February, but they didn't know precisely when she would arrive.

On Monday, during math class at Anthony Middle School, Aiden had to put two and two together when he noticed someone walk up behind him and tap him on the shoulder.

"It took me a second to realize who it was," Aiden said. "I was very happy to see her because, like she said, being away from her for nine months when I'm so used to seeing her every day -- I missed her a lot," said Aiden. "I was nervous seeing how they would react and being able to give them a hug in what feels like forever," Sgt. Romero said.

Dylan's hug was next. And for him, the reunion would come just in time for his 13th birthday on Tuesday.

"It's nice because she has been here for every other birthday. I didn't think she'd make it to this one, but I'm happy she's here now," Dylan said.

Sgt. Romero had been running a medical clinic for Afghan refugees in Qatar. Anthony Middle School is recognized as a Texas Education Agency Purple Star Designated CAmpus for showing a commitment to supporting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.