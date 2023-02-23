Suspect in Cielo Vista Mall shooting charged with murder, aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than a week after a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall, a 16-year-old suspect from El Paso County has been charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened Wed. Feb. 15, just after 5 p.m.

The suspect was not identified. He was turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.

One victim, 17-year-old Angeles Zaragoza, died in the shooting. Police say an armed bystander shot the suspected shooter.

Two other Hispanic males were injured in the confrontation, a 17-year-old male from El Paso, and a 20-year-old male from Clint.

Police say a fight between two groups escalated into a physical confrontation and ended with the shooting.