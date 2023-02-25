Dance in the Don: postseason matchup between local schools to be in front of home crowd

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The #18 ranked Chapin Huskies will be taking on the unranked Parkland Matadors at the Don Haskins Center in the Class 5A regional quarterfinal.

The match between the two Borderland schools will take place Tuesday, February 28th at 6 p.m. While gates open at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The winner will be moving on to the regional semifinal.

El Paso Independent School District has informed ABC-7 that they are currently working on ticket prices.

Both EPISD and YISD contributed to securing the Haskins Center for the game.

The last time the Don hosted a regional quarterfinal was back in 2005 between Bel Air and Andress. That game saw 10,000 people in attendance!