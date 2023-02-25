UTEP receives $7.2 million grant for Geosciences program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The University of Texas at El Paso announced a $7.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to help innovate their geosciences program.

According to the University, the grant will support a comprehensive effort to engage the public and change the ways the geosciences are perceived, taught and applied.

They said a major goal of the program is to prepare Hispanic students to enter the geological sciences field, historically one of the least diverse in academia.

Geoscience is the study of the Earth: rocks and soils, volcanic activity and earthquakes; oceans, lakes and rivers; glaciers; the atmosphere; and the processes that affect them, such as climate change, droughts, pollution and population growth.