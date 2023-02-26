Skip to Content
February 26, 2023 10:43 PM
Heavy winds cause two Borderland school districts to change their Monday schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District will be closed Monday following strong wind conditions.

"Due to severe weather conditions, San Elizario ISD will be closed tomorrow, February 27, 2023. The closure will allow district personnel to inspect the buildings," said San Elizario ISD in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Gadsden ISD will be under a two-hour delay, a spokesman from the district informing ABC-7 in an email. The district citing power outages in the southern parts of their area as the reason for the delay.

