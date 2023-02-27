Federal suit claims City of El Paso broke law by towing, selling 176 cars owned by active duty troops

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- U.S. Government is suing the City of El Paso, United Road Towing Inc., and Rod Robertson Enterprises Inc. for violating a law meant to protect active duty military from civil proceedings, court records show.

The suit says that the impoundment and auctioning of 176 vehicles owned by servicemembers was done without a court order -- thus, violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

The SCRA is meant to help provide active duty military the ability to focus on their duties while serving the nation. A court may delay enforcement of the lien or adjust the obligated amount a servicemember has to pay to the lienholder.

The Department of Justice launched an investigation after a Fort Bliss soldier claimed her truck had been towed and auctioned off without court orders.

The suit alleges that between January 2015 to April 2019, Rod Robertson Enterprises Inc., acting on behalf of the city, auctioned 143 cars registered to servicemembers without a court order.

Also according to the lawsuit, investigators claim that United Road Towing auctioned 33 cars for the city as late as February 2020.

The U.S. Attorney's office is asking for monetary damages to be paid to each identifiable victim.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of El Paso, for comment but have not heard back.

United States of America Vs. City of El Paso by KVIA ABC-7 on Scribd