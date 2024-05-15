ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and breezy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will see warm , dry, and breezy conditions again for your Wednesday with our forecast looking similar to what we've been experiencing these past few days.

We can expect a mostly sunny day today with temperatures still remaining above average. Throughout the region we're anticipating hitting the low 90s with 92 being your expected high in El Paso and 91 your expected high for Las Cruces.

By Thursday we will see a slight chance for thunderstorms mainly North of Las Cruces. We will dry out by the weekend and continue warming.

As we continue to trend warmer there is potential that we hit our first 90 degree temperature for the year this weekend.