Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and breezy Wednesday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:01 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will see warm , dry, and breezy conditions again for your Wednesday with our forecast looking similar to what we've been experiencing these past few days.

We can expect a mostly sunny day today with temperatures still remaining above average. Throughout the region we're anticipating hitting the low 90s with 92 being your expected high in El Paso and 91 your expected high for Las Cruces.

By Thursday we will see a slight chance for thunderstorms mainly North of Las Cruces. We will dry out by the weekend and continue warming.

As we continue to trend warmer there is potential that we hit our first 90 degree temperature for the year this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content