Mexican man wanted for homicide returned to Mexico at El Paso bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Immigration officials in El Paso removed a Mexican man wanted for homicide in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Wednesday.

Cesar Giovanny Palomino-Espino, 24, was turned over to Mexican authorities at the Staton Street Bridge. Immigration officials say he was "unlawfully present" in the U.S.

Palomino-Espino had been previously removed to Mexico at El Paso in 2018.

Immigration officials say he entered the U.S. illegally at or near El Paso on August 25, 2020. A judge in Chihuahua issued an arrest warrant for Palomino-Espino for homicide on Jan. 6, 2022.

On Feb. 7, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers found Palomino-Espino at the Andrews County Detention Center in Andrews, Texas. He was transferred to the El Paso Processing Center to await removal proceedings.

“Protecting border security and public safety by identifying and removing foreign fugitives from our country is a top priority for ERO,” Mary De Anda, field office director for ERO El Paso. “The robust relationship between the United States and Mexico ensures that dangerous criminals, who commit crimes abroad, don’t use the United States as a safe haven from justice in their home countries.”