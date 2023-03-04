FBI arrests felon with ties to Chuco Tango gang, continue searching for another

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the FBI El Paso's Violent Crime and Gang task force arrested a known felon after executing multiple search and arrest warrants.

The operation was conducted in Central El Paso along La Luz street in search of alleged members of the Chuco Tango gang.

One known felon was found in possession of illegal narcotics, one loaded firearm and ammunition, several thousand dollars in cash, and other items related to the Chuco Tango gang members and was arrested.

"FBI SWAT teams executed federal warrants associated with the La Luz residences," said Jeffrey R. Downey, Special Agent in Charge, FBI El Paso. "FBI El Paso had probable cause to believe Joshua Moreno, a known gang member with an active federal warrant was living in the referenced location."

Moreno was not at the residence at the time the FBI was executing the warrants.

FBI El Paso is asking the public for any information regarding Moreno's location to call (915) 832-5000.