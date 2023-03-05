Skip to Content
One woman injured in east El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police confirm one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in east El Paso.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the 1700 block of N. Zaragoza Rd.

There's no word yet from police on what led up to the shooting.

