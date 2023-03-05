One woman injured in east El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police confirm one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in east El Paso.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the 1700 block of N. Zaragoza Rd.

There's no word yet from police on what led up to the shooting.

We're actively working to learn more information about the shooting, and we'll be sure to keep you updated on-air and online at KVIA.com, and on our KVIA mobile news app.