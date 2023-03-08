USA Today names San Elizario as the Best Historic Small Town

The small town of San Elizario is being recognized as the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards for 2023. Last year, San Elizario took home the number three spot for the same category.

San Elizario's winning qualities are that it has maintained its historic integrity with the adobe construction and architectural features recognized in the territorial and pueblo revival styles.

The most interesting buildings include: The old County jail, Los Portales Casa Garcia (which now serves as a museum) and The San Elizario Presidio Chapel.

According to USA Today, the town goes back hundreds of years as a Spanish settlement and military base.

USA Today’s 10 Best provides people with original and unbiased travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.

If you have not made a trip to San Elizario yet you should probably check it out. The town is number one on this list for a reason.

