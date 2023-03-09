Road closures in El Paso County for the week of March 5 to March 11
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures March 5 to March 11.
Sergeant Major Operational Improvements Project
Sunday, March 05 through Tuesday, March 07
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00a.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound at Sergeant Major Exit ramps will be closed.
Crews will be installing traffic signals
Monday, March 06 through Friday, March 10
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Sergeant Major intersection alternating lane closures
Crews will be installing traffic signals and pavement markings.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, March 05 through Thursday, March 09
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Exit Ramp to Alameda Entrance Ramp
- Zaragoza Port of Entry Underpass
Crews will be doing bridge demo
Sunday, March 05, Tuesday, March 07 and Wednesday, March 08
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound alternating main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- North Loop Underpass
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating left lane closure reduced to one lane from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- I-10 Eastbound and westbound connectors to LP375 southbound will be closed
Crews will be setting bridge girders
Monday, March 06, Tuesday, March 07 and Wednesday, March 08
Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alameda Underpass
Crews will be setting bridge girders
Maintenance
Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Eastlake Eastbound exit ramp to be closed, with alternating left lane and right lane closures on Gateway East and Eastlake
Wednesday, March 8 – Friday, March 10
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Eastlake Westbound exit ramp to be closed, with alternating left lane and right lane closures on Gateway West and Eastlake.
Crews will be removing and replacing pavement markings.
I-10 Widening East
Monday, March 06 through Friday, March 10
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 westbound and eastbound left shoulder closure Horizon Overpass
Crews will be setting cable barrier
Montana Frontage Road Project
Wednesday, March 08
Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Montana Avenue (US-62) eastbound complete closure frontage road from Wedgewood Drive to Yarbrough Drive
Crews will be working on traffic switch
I-10 Widening West
Sunday, March 5
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.
- NOTE: The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will remain open.
Crews will be relocating concrete paving equipment.
Tuesday, March 7
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.
- The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.
Crews will be installing concrete paving.
Thursday, March 9
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (Texas 178/Artcraft Road/Paseo del Norte), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.
Crews will be installing concrete paving.
Bridge Joint Cleaning
Monday, March 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Padres and Zaragoza two left lanes closed.
Tuesday, March 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Padres and Zaragoza two right lanes closed.
Wednesday, March 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Midway and Yarbrough two left lanes closed.
Thursday, March 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Midway and Yarbrough two right lanes closed.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, March 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.
- Gateway North between Montana and Trowbridge left closed.
Tuesday, March 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane and exit ramp (Exit 13) closed.
Wednesday, March 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp D two left lanes closed.
Thursday, March 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Brown and Mesa right lane and exit ramp (Exit 19A) closed.
Friday, March 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.
Maintenance
Sunday, March 5
4 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway three right lanes closed.
- Geronimo entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be repairing bridge joints.
Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Hondo Pass entrance ramp.
- US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Dyer entrance ramp.
- Ellerthorpe entrance ramp to US-54 northbound closed.
- US-54 southbound entrance ramp to Diana closed.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- Mesa southbound between Mesa Hills and Double Tree right lane closed.
- Mesa Hills eastbound between Cabaret and Mesa right lane closed.
Crews will be working on shoulder.
- Woodrow Bean east and westbound between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning.
- US-54 northbound two right CD lanes between Cassidy and Fred Wilson closed.
Crews will be working on crash cushion.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Desert North and Desert South right lane closed.
- Desert South at Transmountain left lane closed.
Crews will be repairing concrete barrier wall.
