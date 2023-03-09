Road closures in El Paso County for the week of March 5 to March 11

Crews will be working on crash cushion.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Crews will be working on traffic switch

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Crews will be removing and replacing pavement markings.

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Crews will be installing traffic signals and pavement markings.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures March 5 to March 11.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.