Smell of cat urine and patterned hoodie leads to arrest of a man after robbery and evading officers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – Arrest records show Michael Brandon Madrid, Jr, 32, is facing robbery, resisting arrest and parole violations.

Court documents show police officers were called out to a CVS Pharmacy on the 3000 block of N. Main St after a clerk reported a robbery.

According to the report, Michael Brandon Madrid, Jr., 32, walked into the pharmacy and pulled up his face cover as soon as the clerk greeted him.

The clerk told police Madrid walked to the back of the store got a drink and then asked for a candy brand not sold at the store.

The court documents say he had a soft drink and candy valued at $4.58 and handed the clerk five dollar bills.

When the clerk was getting his change she noticed Madrid had his hand in the pocket of his hoodie and then told her he had a gun.

He asked for all the money in the cash register which added up to $180 in cash and about $18 in coins.

The clerk called 911 as soon as he left the store.

The court documents say the clerk described Madrid as smelling of cat pee and he was wearing a hounds tooth patterned hoodie.

Las Cruces Police officers state they heard the robbery and description of the suspect and began looking for the car.

The white car was spotted by officers and as the officer turned the patrol car around, Madrid speed off.

A pursuit with lights and sirens ensued as Madrid was reportedly evading the officers and refusing to stop.

An officer was able to use a spike strip to pop the tires, according to the court report, when the car slowed down at Amador due to construction.

The Star Chaser GPS device was attached to the vehicle as Madrid continued to sped away from officers.

The device helped officers track the vehicle to a parking lot of a hotel.

Police also obtained the security camera video showing Madrid entering the pharmacy and matching the description provided by the clerk.