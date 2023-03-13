Skip to Content
Hundreds of migrants storm the Paso Del Norte Bridge, as Title 42 ends in May

CITY OF EL PASO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen in full riot gear as the large group of migrants pulled apart barriers to make their way into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reacted quickly and the standoff took place. Most of the migrants were Venezuelan, and walked to the bridge to see if the rumors they had heard were true of the border being temporarily opened were true. Rumors are often spread through social media networks and word of mouth among migrants. The Migrants have reported numerous challenges in trying to use the app that migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua are required to use to take part in the humanitarian parole program. 

This all comes as the City is taking steps to prepare for a mass surge of migrants around May 11th. That is when the Biden Administration plans to end the national COVID-19 Health emergency, called Title 42.

Operations at the Paso Del Norte Bridge are continuing as normal this morning.

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

