A man has died after an overnight crash in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: Location of the crash has been corrected from Central to Northeast El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, the call came in just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Magnetic Dr. and Volcanic Ave.

Police have identified the rider of the motorcycle as 22-year-old Bakari Jovann Mosley from Fort Bliss.

46-year-old Yvette Harris was identified by police as the driver of the Kia Sorento.

Police say that Harris was driving south on Magnetic Dr. and was turning into Volcanic Ave. and failed to give the right of way to Mosley who was driving south on Magnetic.

Mosley then hit the back of the Harris' vehicle causing him to be thrown off his motorcycle, according to investigators.

They say Mosley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Mosley did not survive due to the injuries he sustained.

This makes the 14 traffic death, compared to 16 this time last year.