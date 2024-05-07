Land surrounding Rio Bosque to be handed over to establish permanent concrete plant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted 7 to 1 to approve handing over land surrounding Rio Bosque Park to establish a permanent concrete plant Tuesday. District 2 Rep. Josh Acevedo was the only councilmember to vote against the measure.

For years, Jobe Materials has operated a temporary facility near the wetlands park. The land is currently owned by El Paso Water.

Officials with El Paso Water requested the rezoning of the Jobe Materials property, saying the short drive between the plant and a nearby El Paso Water facility would provide concrete for the water company's developments in the area.

Several El Pasoans spoke against the rezoning during public comment on the item in El Paso City Council's meeting Tuesday. Many spoke on the potential environmental impacts the rezoning could have, as well as the precedent approving it would set.

Representatives with Jobe Materials also spoke during public comment Tuesday. They said they have made several conservation efforts in respect to their proximity to Rio Bosque Park, and that they would continue to do so.

Jobe Material's owner, Stanley Jobe, was at the city council meeting, but he and his team denied ABC-7's request for an on-camera interview following city council's decision.