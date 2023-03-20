Anthony police say son stabbed mom with machete in incident that prompted Gadsden ISD “shelter in place”

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A mother received several stab wounds from her son Monday morning, an incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order, according to Anthony police.

Anthony Chief of Police, Vanessa Ordoñez, says it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The mother was stabbed in the arm and other areas of her body. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

Police say the son left the scene before police arrived. His location is not known.