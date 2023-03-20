“Shelter in place” lifted at 7 feeder schools and district facility in Gadsden High School feeder pattern

UPDATE 10:50 a.m.: A district spokesperson says the Doña Ana County Sheriff's has lifted the "shelter in place" status for all GISD schools. All schools will resume a regular daily routine.

"There were no direct threats to any of the GISD campus affected by the 'shelter in place,'" according to Luis Villalobos, GISD spokesperson.

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A "shelter in place" has been issued in the Gadsden District due to a stabbing incident in Anthony, New Mexico.

According to a district spokesman, the schools affected are Gadsden High, Gadsden Elementary, Gadsden Middle, Berino Elementary, Anthony Elementary, La Union, Desert Pride Academy, and the GISD Physical Plant.

The status is a precaution due to the suspect not being in custody.

According to the district, the shelter-in-place status limits a school's activity to secured indoor locations only.

GISD support staff are advised not to travel to the above campuses unless part of the District security team.