1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss hold a Roundtable

The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss will be holding a round table to hear directly from Fort Bliss senior leaders. They will discuss current initiatives and campaigns on the installation.

Fort Bliss officials say they want to raise public awareness and understanding of the Army and Fort Bliss in the El Paso and the surrounding communities.

The round table discussion will take place at the Blue Flame Building, on the 17th floor at 304 Texas Avenue. It will start from 2pm to 3pm.