City, Police complete collective bargaining agreement: agree to across-the-board pay increases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Across-the-board pay increases and an extra $10,000 for police cadets were part of a collective bargaining agreement approved between the El Paso Municipal Police Officers' Association and the City of El Paso.

The agreement heads to city council for a vote on Tuesday, March 28.

According to the city, more than 1,000 association members voted in favor of the new agreement, with only ten voting against it.

Although cadets are not part of the bargaining agreement, they will get a 13% increase when they become police officers and a 2.5 percent increase each year after under the agreement.