today at 4:59 PM
Published 2:13 PM

El Paso Veterans Affairs Medical Center gets all-clear after bomb threat

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Normal operations have resumed at the El Paso VA following a bomb threat. Authorities have given the facility the "all clear."

UPDATE: The El Paso VA was evacuated at 1 p.m. due to a bomb threat. A spokesperson said multiple agencies are working to ensure no threat is present.

“Although our team believes this to be a non-credible threat, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of all who enter our doors,” said Froylan Garza, El Paso VA Executive Director.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drivers are being turned away at the gates of the El Paso VA on 5001 N. Piedras.

ABC-7 has a crew on the scene gathering details.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

