Running 4 Heroes, teen honors Deputy John Herrera

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 3rd Annual Deputy Peter Herrera Memorial run and raises funds for the Peter John Herrera Scholarship Program.

Zechariah Cartledge arrived Friday prepared to run during the 5K.

He is a teenager from Florida who has dedicated his young life to honoring fallen heroes.

Cartledge has been running since 2019. Saturday he was in Las Cruces to honor New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott who was killed in the line of duty on February 2021 during a traffic stop in Las Cruces.

Cartledge will be at Ascarate Park on Sunday, March 26 to run in Deputy Herrera's memorial run. Earlier this week El Paso County Commissioners proclaimed March 26 as Deputy John Herrera Day during their regular meeting earlier this week.

This resolution comes four years after Herrera was shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario on March 22, 2019.

Herrera died from his injuries two days later.

The Deputy John Herrera foundation was started by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to honor Herrera's work and life. The program funds higher education for those students attending schools within El Paso County.

Organizers say the good work by the foundation and events like the 5K run ensure Herrera will never be forgotten.