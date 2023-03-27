UTEP hosts Scholars luncheon to recognize scholarship recipients and donors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso gathered scholarship recipients and donors for a special luncheon in their honor.

The annual Scholars Luncheon was held at the El Paso Country Club on Sunday afternoon, and UTEP alum and ABC-7 anchor Stephanie Valle was the emcee.

It’s a chance for donors to see the students they’re helping – and for students to show how they’re using the scholarship to pave the path toward academic success.

UTEP says 36 percent of its undergraduate students had their tuition and mandatory fees fully paid for this fall.

And two-thirds of the students received some grants and scholarships – not loans -- with an average aid award of $8,888 a year.

UTEP SAYS the average tuition and mandatory fees are $9,544.