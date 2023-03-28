Dozens killed, injured after fire inside Juarez migrant facility

UPDATE: (5:40 a.m.) Mexican officals say 39 people were killed and 29 others were injured after a serious fire inside a migrant facility in Cuidad Juarez late Monday night.

According to the National Institute of Migration (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior confirms all of the victims were migrants. The facility houses 68 men from Central and South America.

Those who were injured were taken to several local hospital with serious injuries.

The INM and other authories are investigating what happened.

In a statement, the INM said, "Given the events, communication and coordination was established with consular authorities of different countries to implement actions that allow the full identification of deceased migrants. The INM expresses its willingness to assist in the investigations of the law, so that these regrettable events are clarified."

This is a developing story.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Diario De Juarez, thirty-nine people were killed in a fire inside a juarez migrant facility.

El Diario De Juarez also states the fire began in a facility in the men's area, reported by employees who work at the facility.

Overnight dozens of emergency services responded to the area around 10:30 pm.

They say they have cleared the area for forensic medical services.