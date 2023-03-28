New Video: Dozens killed, injured after fire inside Juarez migrant facility

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: The death toll has increased to 40, with 28 listed as injured. INM says it will cover the funeral costs of the migrants who died in the fire.

UPDATE: Journalist tweets out video from inside the facility showing fire.

Es criminal. Así dejaron encerrados a los migrantes en la Estación de Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. pic.twitter.com/MwwMGi1cTl — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) March 28, 2023

UPDATE: El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser delivered the following statement regarding the tragedy.

“We were very saddened to learn of the tragedy that unfolded in Ciudad Juárez. We are one region, Juárez is our sister city, and we are family. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those lost in the fire. I have reached out to Mayor Cruz Pérez-Cuéllar and our team at this time is communicating with their counterparts to determine in which way we can best be of assistance.”

UPDATE: (8:16) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says protests reported led to a deadly fire overnight at a migrant facility.

During a new conference, Lopez Obrador said the migrants believed they were going to be deported and set several mattresses at the center on fire causing the blaze.

UPDATE: (5:40 a.m.) Mexican officials say 39 people were killed and 29 others were injured after a serious fire inside a migrant facility in Cuidad Juarez late Monday night.

According to the National Institute of Migration (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior confirms all of the victims were migrants. The facility houses 68 men from Central and South America.

Those who were injured were taken to several local hospital with serious injuries.

The INM and other authorities are investigating what happened.

In a statement, the INM said, "Given the events, communication and coordination was established with consular authorities of different countries to implement actions that allow the full identification of deceased migrants. The INM expresses its willingness to assist in the investigations of the law, so that these regrettable events are clarified."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Diario De Juarez, 39 people were killed in a fire inside a Juarez migrant facility.

El Diario De Juarez also states the fire began in a facility in the men's area, reported by employees who work at the facility.

Overnight dozens of emergency services responded to the area around 10:30 pm.

Mexican authorities say they have cleared the area for forensic medical services.

