Customs and Border Protection places limit on Easter eggs being brought into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border protection wants to inform the public that they are placing a limit on Easter eggs being brought into the country.

The limit issued by the agency is 12 eggs.

The rule applies to something called "cascarones," the Spanish word for egg shells that are filled with confetti, then decorated.

Egg shells can also transmit diseases like Bird Flu, which was responsible for part of the recent egg shortage.

Authorities say individuals bringing the items over should double check if the eggs are clean and dry and free of any residue.

C.B.P. officials also want to remind the public of no fresh eggs, raw chicken, or live birds are allowed into the U.S.