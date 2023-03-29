Getting to know El Paso’s first Auxiliary Bishop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)– Bishop-elect Tony Celino was appointed by Pope Francis on February 8. He is the third Filipino descent bishop in the United States.

This event marks the first time an auxiliary bishop has been named in the Diocese of El Paso, the first time a Diocesan Priest from El Paso is ordained a bishop, and the first ordination of a bishop in the 109-year history of the Diocese of El Paso.

Celino tells ABC-7 El Paso is in need of an auxiliary bishop because of the size of the diocese and the number of Catholics in the area.

He said his family was very excited to hear the news and some are even making their way to El Paso for the ordination.

After living in El Paso for 30 years, he said, this community has become a second home to him.

“It's really home away from home. So, the fact that we are welcome here in the city makes us really feel like we are all past one in so many ways,” said Celino. “Grateful to all the people that have helped me shape the kind of pastor, the kind of minister, the kind of priest that I am today and I feel like I'm carrying all of that in my ministry as a bishop. The influence that many people have in me.”